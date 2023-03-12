UrduPoint.com

ECP Notifies PTI Candidate's Win In NA-193

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Muhammad Mohsin Leghari of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially been declared the winner in the NA-193 constituency by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its notification issued here on Saturday.

Mohsin has effectively secured his place in the National Assembly with a staggering 91,103 votes, beating his closest rival by over 35,000 votes.

His closest rival, Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari, of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), trailed far behind with 55,697 votes.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate, Akhtar Hassan Khan Gorchani, received 20,074 votes.

