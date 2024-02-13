ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed to conduct re-polling in six polling stations of NA-43, Dera Ismael Khan, and Tank on February 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed to conduct re-polling in six polling stations of NA-43, Dera Ismael Khan, and Tank on February 17.

According to ECP, the polling was restrained in these polling stations due to the law and order situation.

The ECP has instructed the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and other law enforcement agencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to coordinate and ensure a conducive environment for the public in this matter.