ECP Publishes Returned Candidate Name From PP-51

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday published the name of returning candidate to the Provincial Assembly as a result of bye-election held on February 19 from the constituency PP-51 Gujranwala.

According a notification issued by ECP, Tallat Mehmood from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) remained the successful candidate in bye-election.

It added the notification has been issued in pursuance of the provision of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Election Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017).

