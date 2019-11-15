UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edhi Foundation Wins Prestigious "Isa Award For Service To Humanity"

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Edhi Foundation wins prestigious

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Edhi Foundation was awarded the Isa Award for its service to humanity at the Isa Center Bahrain on November 12. The award comprises US $one million cash, gold medal and certificate of appreciation.

King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, the King of Bahrain, presented the award to Faisal Edhi, the son of late Abdul Sattar Edhi and Chairman of Edhi Foundation, a Foreign Office statement issued here Friday said.

While speaking at the award ceremony, King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa said: "We are pleased on this occasion to congratulate the Edhi Foundation of Pakistan on winning the award for its outstanding humanitarian services in the charitable, medical and relief fields. We appreciate the great efforts made by those in charge of the Foundation in furthering its noble message as wished for by its late founder Mr. Edhi, whose name shall remain immortal through his sacrifices and whose contribution shall remain an exceptional model of outstanding humanitarian work." Referring to citation for the award, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa stated: "The Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation is a project which richly deserves the award in appreciation and recognition of its ongoing humanitarian work in all parts of Pakistan.

" In his remarks, Faisal Edhi said that the honour would encourage humanitarian actions and initiatives of the Foundation aimed at making the world a better place to live in.

The Isa Award for Service to Humanity was established by King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa in 2009 in recognition of his father's services to humanity. The award is given to individuals or organizations selected from applicants/nominees across the globe.

An international jury, comprising members from almost all continents, selects the most suitable nominee after two years of research and deliberations.

Conferment of the Isa Award in a ceremony graced by His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa represents another welcome recognition of the tremendous humanitarian work being done by the Edhi Foundation and of the generous support extended to it by the "giving people" of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Foreign Office Abdul Sattar Edhi Bahrain November Gold All From Million

Recent Stories

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

13 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

13 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

14 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

14 minutes ago

Mirza Shahzad Akbar proposes PML-N leader to depos ..

14 minutes ago

Kiwi Lee fires sizzling 62 to seize early PGA Mexi ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.