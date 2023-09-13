EDI holds two-day training workshop on negotiation skills

The Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) organised a two-day training workshop on 'Negotiation Skills', here on Sept 12-13

The EDI is working for professional development of officers/executives of the public and private sectors by organising multiple trainings.

In keeping with the importance of negotiation skills, the EDI had designed the course in consultation with subject specialists. The speakers included Ahmad Nazir Warraich, Prof. Dr. Saad B. Malik (Psychiatrist), Shahzada Sultan (Addl IG Ops, CPO), Amir Zahoor Khan (negotiation trainer), Dr. Muhammad Irfan (DG Trade Policy Ministry of Commerce), Dr. Athar Mansoor (negotiation trainer), Muhammad Abid Hussain Sabri (former executive director PIM), and Faisal Farid (founder and managing director, Maxim Agri (Pvt.) Limited, former head West Asia PepsiCo International).

The participants included representatives from the Federal government, provincial governments of Punjab, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, Military Land and Cantonments, Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Mint, Punjab Council of the Arts, WAPDA, SNGPL, The Urban Unit, as well as executives from Descon, NESPAK, and academicians from the Punjab University, GC University, and Lahore Garrison University, among others.

During the training, the speakers discussed various aspects and case studies of negotiation skills, including fundamental concepts and definitions, role of effective communication in negotiations, resolving conflict through negotiations, strategies in negotiation, and multilateral negotiations, etc.

Ahmad Nazir Warraich discussed the concepts of distributive and integrative negotiations. He discussed BATNAs, WATNAs when preparing for negotiations. He said that a strong grasp of these core concepts enables more effective negotiation strategies.

Prof. Dr. Saad B. Malik discussed verbal and nonverbal cues that shape perceptions during negotiations. He said that clear, concise language and positive body language build trust and understanding between parties and fosters constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial outcomes.

Shahzada Sultan discussed the negotiation tactics used by the police to de-escalate conflicts, build trust, and find common ground with community members. He emphasised the need for fostering open communication, active listening, and understanding differing perspectives that can lead to peaceful conflict resolution. He emphasised that shared interests over positions is a key to resolving conflicts.

Dr. Muhammad Irfan examined the complex dynamics in trade negotiations between multiple nations. He discussed World Trade Organisation's (WTO) role in facilitating dialogue, setting rules, and resolving disputes. He highlighted challenges in reaching a consensus.

Dr. Athar Mansoor discussed how to build trust and cooperation despite differing interests. He highlighted the importance of integrity, fairness and strategies to overcome impasses through active listening, finding common ground, and considering various perspectives. He also emphasised on avoiding unethical manipulation or deception, which erodes relationships.

Muhammad Abid Hussain Sabri, while discussing business negotiations, said collaboration is the best way to maximise value, overcome differences, and reach mutually beneficial agreements. He provided real world examples of successful business deal-making through principled negotiations.

Faisal Farid facilitated participatory learning by dividing the cohort into syndicates and having each group give a presentation, and Amir Zahoor Khan also trained the participants for negotiations through group activities and case studies.

The participants showed keen interest by asking vibrant and insightful questions. Dr Ijaz Munir, Rector NSPP, concluded the programme. He highlighted the work being done by various constituent units of NSPP and emphasised the significance of hosting such training initiatives. He commended the efforts of EDI for providing a platform that fosters training and critical learning sessions. He said that these trainings contribute to advancement of efficiency and continuous professional development.

In the end, he appreciated the efforts of the EDI dean and his team and thanked the participants.