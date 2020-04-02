UrduPoint.com
Edu Deptt Cancels School Registration, Fines Rs One Lac For Violating Coronavirsus Ordinance

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:54 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :District Education Authority(DEA) cancelled registration of a private school registration besides imposing a fine of Rs 100,000 for sheer violation of coronavirsus act.

An official source of education department told APP on Thursday evening that HN School on MDA Road was found open during a surprise visit paid by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Riaz Baloch in violation of govt directions due to corona pandemic.

He stated that around 15 people including staff, teachers and parents with no precautionary measures were present in the school adding that it was sheer violation of Punjab Infectious Diseases ( Prevention & Control) Ordinance 2020.

In a meeting with private school owners, principal, directors on March 14 in committee room of Deputy Commissioner office, the SoPs and directions were passed on about corona, the official said adding that the school did not abide by the instructions.

The registration was cancelled and a fine of Rs 100,000 was imposed on HN school for violations today, he concluded.

