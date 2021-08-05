UrduPoint.com

Edu Deptt To Contribute 1mn Saplings To KP: Shahram Tarakai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Edu deptt to contribute 1mn saplings to KP: Shahram Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that the department has started one million tree plantation campaign to complete the target of 10 billion trees under Billion Tree Afforestation Project in the province.

Talking to media after planting a sapling at Government Technical School Gulbahar following inauguration of tree plantation drive, Minister Shahram Tarakai said that one million saplings would be planted in educational institutions and the saplings would be named after school children.

He said, "I want every child plant a tree with his and her name to clean and green the atmosphere." While encouraging the school children, Tarakai said each student could plant at least one sapling after their own name each to fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shahram Tarakai further said that the provincial government was taking tangible measures to promote education sector and facilitate students, adding, furniture would be provided to 95 percent students this year.

He said that several boards have received complaints in the examinations, and the department was being investigating it, adding, action would be taken if anyone found guilty.

He said that stern action was taken and punishment was given to guilty persons in Malakand and Mardan Boards incidents, adding, papers leaks incidents were also being investigating.

Shahram Tarakai further said the funds released for the restoration of flood and earthquake affected schools was illegally used by the past government and a case in this connection was being hearing in Supreme Court.

He said without any doubt, it was impossible to improve the standard of whole schools in KP within seven years, but tinging measures were being afoot to provide all kinds of facilities to teachers and students across the province.

