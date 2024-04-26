Open Menu

Education Deptt Holds Awareness Walk For Enrolment Of Children In Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) An awareness walk as part of enrolment of children in government schools drive was arranged here by Helvetas and Education department at historical and most famous Government Primary School Drosh established in 1938.

The walk started from the school and after passing through old and new bazaars of Drosh converted into a function at Drosh Chowk.

The walk was led by Field Officer Azhar Iqbal, DEO Chitral, ADEO Lower Chitral, Qari Jamal Nasir and attended by former Chairman District Council Alhaj Khurshid Ali Khan, President Trader Union Drosh Haji Gul Nawaz, Village Council Damil Chairman Haji Sher Zamin, Principal Government Higher Secondary School Drosh Saleem Kamil, headmaster of the school and members of trade Union, social workers, as well as a large number of students.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Field Officer Azhar Iqbal said that education was basic right of every child and as per the government directions every child including the children of Afghan refugees living in different camps in lower Chitral would also be enrolled in the government schools.

He urged parents to send their children to schools by the age of five years.

VC Chairman Haji Sher Zamin pointed out that the academic year had already started and after four months, free books had not been provided to Government schools in Chitral.

He criticized the education department and said that the government was urging people to send their children to Government schools, but the department failed to provide books to the government schools despite passage of four months.

President Trade Union Drosh Gul Nawaz and other notables including Khurshid Ali Khan, Azhar Iqbal also urged parents to send their children to schools.

Apart from this different programmes related to enrolment campaign were also held in various parts of lower Chitral.

