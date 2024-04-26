Education Deptt Holds Awareness Walk For Enrolment Of Children In Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) An awareness walk as part of enrolment of children in government schools drive was arranged here by Helvetas and Education department at historical and most famous Government Primary School Drosh established in 1938.
The walk started from the school and after passing through old and new bazaars of Drosh converted into a function at Drosh Chowk.
The walk was led by Field Officer Azhar Iqbal, DEO Chitral, ADEO Lower Chitral, Qari Jamal Nasir and attended by former Chairman District Council Alhaj Khurshid Ali Khan, President Trader Union Drosh Haji Gul Nawaz, Village Council Damil Chairman Haji Sher Zamin, Principal Government Higher Secondary School Drosh Saleem Kamil, headmaster of the school and members of trade Union, social workers, as well as a large number of students.
Addressing the participants of the walk, Field Officer Azhar Iqbal said that education was basic right of every child and as per the government directions every child including the children of Afghan refugees living in different camps in lower Chitral would also be enrolled in the government schools.
He urged parents to send their children to schools by the age of five years.
VC Chairman Haji Sher Zamin pointed out that the academic year had already started and after four months, free books had not been provided to Government schools in Chitral.
He criticized the education department and said that the government was urging people to send their children to Government schools, but the department failed to provide books to the government schools despite passage of four months.
President Trade Union Drosh Gul Nawaz and other notables including Khurshid Ali Khan, Azhar Iqbal also urged parents to send their children to schools.
Apart from this different programmes related to enrolment campaign were also held in various parts of lower Chitral.
Recent Stories
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP says research in health sector vital for healthy society, rooting out diseases25 minutes ago
-
Laos launches vaccination campaign to protect children from measles, rubella25 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in corruption, criminal negligence be held accountable: PM26 minutes ago
-
Labourer's body exhumed to fix death cause36 minutes ago
-
Joints teams of PESCO, FIA held power pilferers; recovered huge amount from defaulters36 minutes ago
-
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliament41 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace45 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security50 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA directs ministries to ensure their officials' presence in the house1 hour ago
-
Senior journalist Waseem Shehzad robbed1 hour ago
-
Commissioner for strict action against parents over not administering polio vaccine to kids1 hour ago
-
By-poll of Tehsil Council Chairmen KP on Sunday; 783772 to cast vote2 hours ago