Education Directorate For Repairing Of All Electrical Appliances In Schools
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director of Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) while expressing concerns over broken electrical appliances in most of the government schools across the province has directed all the district education officers (male and female) (DEOs) to take necessary measures for proper maintenance of these appliance to save precious lives.
In a letter issued here by Assistant Director Planning and Development-II said that the Director E&SE during his surprise visits to different schools across the province including the merged areas noted that electric wire, boards, switches, buttons, fans, and even gutters were not properly maintained and could lead to human harm.
The director termed it negligence on the part of heads of the schools and issued directives that all the DEOs should ask the principals, headmasters, incharge, SDEOs and other concerned officials to take immediate necessary measures for the maintenance of electric appliances in their respective schools to save precious lives of students and staff.
The letter strictly ordered the DEOs to ensure implementation of the orders in letter and spirit and warned legal action otherwise.
