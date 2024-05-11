Open Menu

Education Essential For Progress: DC Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Education essential for progress: DC Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that only a nation equipped with the education can progress and with quality education we can shape our future.

He expressed these views during his surprise visit to Government Boys Primary School Gulhera Gali on Saturday.

During the visit the deputy commissioner reviewed the attendance register of the staff, the school management's plan for providing quality education to the children and examined the cleanliness of the school.

He visited different classrooms of the school and inquired about the provision of education to the students.

He also urged teachers to improve their attendance and performance.

Our children are our future, he said.

The visit was a follow-up of instructions given by Rawalpindi's commissioner to all administration officers regarding implementation of the Chief Minister's 'Good Governance' program.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Murree Visit Rawalpindi Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

58 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 hour ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

5 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

6 hours ago
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

9 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

18 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan