Education essential for progress: DC Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that only a nation equipped with the education can progress and with quality education we can shape our future.

He expressed these views during his surprise visit to Government Boys Primary School Gulhera Gali on Saturday.

During the visit the deputy commissioner reviewed the attendance register of the staff, the school management's plan for providing quality education to the children and examined the cleanliness of the school.

He visited different classrooms of the school and inquired about the provision of education to the students.

He also urged teachers to improve their attendance and performance.

Our children are our future, he said.

The visit was a follow-up of instructions given by Rawalpindi's commissioner to all administration officers regarding implementation of the Chief Minister's 'Good Governance' program.