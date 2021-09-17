KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that education was the right of everyone and its non-provision to a person due to his physical disability was a serious injustice.

He stated this while meeting a five-member delegation led by Ronaq Lakhani at Sindh Governor House.

The delegation gave a detailed presentation to the Governor about a project 'Bolte Huruf' designed for the blind students.

They informed that 'Bolte Huruf' was a Braille Translation Software.

The delegation further informed that the software could help impart online education to the blind students.

Imran Ismail appreciated the efforts of the delegation and gave assurance for the provision of all possible assistance.