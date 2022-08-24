UrduPoint.com

Educational Institutions To Remain Closed For Two Days

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

The government of Sindh on Tuesday announced closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday and Thursday (August 24th and 25th) across the province due to expected heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The government of Sindh on Tuesday announced closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday and Thursday (August 24th and 25th) across the province due to expected heavy rains.

According to separate notifications issued by the Sindh school education and Literacy Department, Sindh College Education Department, all the government and private educational institutions under the jurisdictions of both the departments would remain closed for next two days.

