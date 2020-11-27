UrduPoint.com
Efficiency Of Public Sector Departments Through IT Use Top Priority : Ziaullah Bangash

Fri 27th November 2020

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technolgy , Ziaullah Bangash on Friday said that increasing efficiency and ensuring transparency in government departments through maximum use of IT was one of the key priority areas of PTI government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technolgy , Ziaullah Bangash on Friday said that increasing efficiency and ensuring transparency in government departments through maximum use of IT was one of the key priority areas of PTI government.

Talking to APP, he said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved one year action plan of Kyber Pakhtunkwa Information Technology board ( KPITB) as part of digital revolution in the province.

Giving details of the action plan , the advisor said that it includes several digital governance initiatives that will be launched over the next one year.

He said that under the plan, various public services being provided by different govt departments, including domicile certificate, birth certificate, driving licence and motor car registration would be digitalised.

After completion of back-end digitalisation, these services will be provided to the citizens under same roof through the Citizens Facilitation Centres so that people would not need to visit various offices to avail of the services, he added.

Ziaullah Bangash said under the paperless govt initiative, work will be started on introducing e-office system in govt departments. Initially, e-office system will be introduced in the Chief Minister secretariat.

He said online system of summaries will be introduced in all departments.

