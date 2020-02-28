UrduPoint.com
Efforts Being Made Across The Province To Protect Wildlife Species

Fri 28th February 2020

Efforts being made across the province to protect wildlife species

Punjab Wildlife and Parks Director General Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani said that efforts are being made across the province for the protection of species of animals, birds and reptiles which are getting extinct

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at his office to review the arrangements in connection with upcoming World Wildlife Day to be held on March 3.

He said that desired results with regard to protection of wildlife could not be achieved without the support of people.

DG said that it was the need of the hour to organize maximum programs to highlight the significance of wildlife. Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani said that circulars have been issued to the officers of wildlife parks and zoos in the province to organize lectures, essay writing, debate, face painting competitions among students and other programs like awareness walk in view of upcoming World Wildlife Day besides ensuring the participation of people in these programs.

