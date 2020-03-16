Efforts being made to increase indigenous energy share to 70 % by 2030

(@FahadShabbir)

The Government is looking forward to increase dependence on indigenous energy resources and bring it upto 70% by the year 2030

Official sources told APP here Monday that share of Renewable Energy (RE) would be increased to 8,000MW from the existing 2500 MW by the year 2025 and 2,0000 MW by year 2030.

They said the total share of clean and green energy including hydel would be enhanced to 65-70 per cent of total energy mix by 2030.

The sources said that the RE sector alone has over $40 billion investment opportunities adding that only $700 million investment was pouring in 12 wind energy projects.

The government initiatives would not only help reduce electricity prices in future, but also boost industrial activities resulting surge in exports and create employment opportunities in the country, they said.

The government has for the first time introduced competitive bidding for new renewable energy projects that would contribute in bringing down the electricity prices in the country.

Appreciating the working of the energy department, they said the department had recovered Rs. 112 billion after controlling electricity theft from various parts of the country.

They said currently 70 per cent of total energy was being generated through imported fuel, resulting spending precious foreign exchange reserves.

