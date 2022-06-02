Efforts expedited for beautification of Faisalabad: Deputy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The District Administration has expedited the efforts for beautification of Faisalabad in addition to transforming this metropolis into a "City of Lights".

In a meeting on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf said that all streetlights installed on central roads were made functional which changed look of the city at night.

He also visited Canal Road and inspected the ongoing work for city beautification. He marched on foot from Abdullah Pur to Kashmir Bridge on Canal Road and checked cleanliness, lighting condition and lane marking.

He appreciated the joint efforts of various departments and stressed the need to carry on work for providing relief to the citizens as early as possible.

Meanwhile on special directions of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf fixed parking fee rates at Faisalabad Institutes of Cardiology (FIC) and other hospitals.

He also got banners of parking rates displayed at conspicuous place in the hospital and said that parking fee for cycle would be charged as Rs.5 only whereas this rate would be Rs.10 for motorcycle parking, Rs.30 for car parking and Rs.50 for van parking.

He directed the contractors of parking stands to avoid from overcharging, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.