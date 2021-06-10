UrduPoint.com
Efforts On To Improve Literacy Rate In Punjab, Says Minister

Efforts on to improve literacy rate in Punjab, says minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that the government has launched a number of projects to improve literacy rate in the province.

He was addressing a ceremony, organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for distribution of school kits among children of rice-growers on Thursday.

The government officials, rice millers, development sector organisations and children were also present.

The minister applauded the efforts made for the development of marginalised segments of society. He said the government was committed to 100% literacy rate in Pakistan, adding that the private sector role was important in that regard.

He said that the government would sign a memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the private sector to make collective efforts to get enrolled all out-of-school children into schools/ literacy centres for raising literacy rate.

Rashid Hafeez said that the Literacy Department Punjab had launched the Friends of Literacy project, under which, people and organisations could support the needy children and literacy centre in the form of necessary items i.e., stationery, shoes, furniture and Covid-19 supplies, etc.

