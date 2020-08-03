Efforts underway to eliminate dengue;DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt ®Anwar ul Haq Monday said that all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and the concerned departments were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

During a visit to Satellite Town area to inspect anti-dengue activities,he directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication would be expedited so that the growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

The DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

Anwar called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae. He asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and left no place wet or with stagnant water.

"A vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19,"he concluded.