Efforts Underway To Implement SOPs For Quelling COVID-19 In Balochistan: Bushra

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Ms. Bushra Rind on Monday said that practical measures was being taken to strictly implement standard operation procedures (SOPs) for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the province

In a statement, she said the spread of corona was proving to be dangerous and it was spreading rapidly in the big cities, saying that we have to strictly implement SOPs.

She said SOPs were being strictly enforced in the province and government orders had to be strictly implemented.

She said Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) was pushing the public towards the spread of the coronavirus due to arranging gathering in the country despite the pandemic virus was being rapidly spread in the area.

She said the PDM leaders should consider for ending gathering for safety of public lives from the corona virus in the country.

She urged the public that they would avoid such procession and crowded places adding that the coronavirus could be defeated by only implementation of SOPs so therefore, people must follow SOPs for combating the virus.

