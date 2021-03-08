MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr Asif Ali Monday said that efforts were in progress to improve mangoes production.

Addressing a seminar on Mangoes here, the VC stated that Pakistani mangoes were very much popular across the globe due to its exotic taste and aroma. Similarly, the mango has good nutritional value.

The varsity is extending technical assistance to mango growers in order to improve yield. The growers were proposed how to keep mango orchards safe and secure from pest attacks.

The one day seminar was arranged jointly by MNSUA and a private company.

About 120 mango growers have participated in the seminar.

Mango experts from different departments were also present and they also shared some useful suggestions.