Efforts Underway To Reduce Inflation: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Efforts underway to reduce inflation: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said the government was making efforts to reduce inflation as it was taking some solid steps for the purpose and the people would get relief soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said although the government had inherited fragile economy but it was making efforts to provide relief to the people.

The SAPM said due to hectic efforts of the present government the national economy was improving gradually and people would get positive results in that regard soon.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government would not complete only its ongoing tenure but it would win the general elections of 2023 with clear majority on the basis of its five years performance.

Replying to a question, he said it was wrong perception that the present government was not facing and bearing criticism against it and its leadership.

Usman Dar said resignation of Nadeem Chan had no link with the tragic incident of Machh.

Opposition was criticising the government just for political scoring otherwise they had no moral logic to launch any long march against the government, he added.

