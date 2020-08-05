UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Envoy Calls On COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Egypt's Ambassador Tarek Mohamed Dahroug on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa where both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction on trajectory of bilateral ties between the brotherly countries.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

More Stories From Pakistan

