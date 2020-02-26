UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Convenes 'Big Data Analytics' Consultation With Stakeholders: Dr Sania Nishtar

Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:59 PM

Ehsaas convened a consultative meeting on 'Big Data Analytics' with the key stakeholders at the Prime Minister's Secretariat on Wednesday

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and BISP Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar chaired the meeting.

The meeting provided an opportunity to develop a better understanding of the existing capacity within the country regarding data analytics and how it can be leveraged to design and implement, accelerated and lasting social protection and poverty alleviation initiatives under the overarching Ehsaas framework.

Big Data Analytics are key to Ehsaas framework as their use enables important insights from programmatic data, enhancing the accuracy of decision-making processes for various Ehsaas programmes, initiatives and policy actions.

During the meeting, experts shared their practical experiences and innovative thoughts on big data from different perspectives including data models, computing paradigms, analytics, information sharing and privacy, automated algorithms and current data management trends in terms of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sania Nishtar remarked, "Ehsaas recognizes the incredible value of big data analytics with prospect of transforming programmatic data into actionable insights for managing the design, targeting, budgeting and ensuring quality considerations for multisectoral Ehsaas interventions."Elaborating further, she emphasized, "Big data analytics for Ehsaas must reflect on the multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder construct of the Ehsaas strategy that offers wide ranging antipoverty solutions."The consultation brought together experts from multilaterals, private sector and government officials. The discussion will help inform how data analytics can be used to manage big data under Ehsaas.

