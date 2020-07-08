UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Launches Web Portal To Facilitate Registered Applicants Find Their Status

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:17 PM

The pro-poor initiative of Ehsaas Emergency Cash program Wednesday launched its web portal to facilitate the registered applicants for verifying their eligibility to get financial assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The pro-poor initiative of Ehsaas Emergency Cash program Wednesday launched its web portal to facilitate the registered applicants for verifying their eligibility to get financial assistance.

The people who registered through 8171 or Prime Minister Labour Portal can find their eligibility by entering their Computerized National Identity Card number through the web portal.

The link to the portal is as follows: https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaasTracking/ .

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs. 151.952 billion among over 12,556,492 lockdown affectees under different categories.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs. 12,000 among those affected from the Coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on July 08, a total of over Rs. 68.606 billion has been disbursed among over 5,668,416 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 45.207 billion has been disbursed among 3,748,536 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 26.077 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,147,956 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 7.672 billion has been disbursed among 631,564 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.496 billion have been distributed among 204,279 persons while Rs. 1.096 billion has been distributed among more than 89,697 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 0.797 billion has been disbursed among more than 66,044 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

