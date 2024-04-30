Open Menu

GB CM Honors Workers' Contributions On May 1st

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM

GB CM honors workers' contributions on May 1st

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gul Bar, on the occasion of International Labor day said that islam has taught us the principles of social justice and the rights of workers.

In a message, he said May 1 reminds us of the workers and laborers who sacrificed their lives 137 years ago in Chicago, USA.

The CM said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has taught us in several Hadiths to ensure the rights of workers, pay them fair wages, and treat them with justice.

The chief minister said that we consider our workers as our own and are well aware of our responsibilities towards them.

"We are determined to ensure that all segments of the population, including workers, benefit from economic development, Gul Bar said".

