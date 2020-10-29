UrduPoint.com
'Ehsaas Punjab Largest Social Protection Programme'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

'Ehsaas Punjab largest social protection programme'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Social Protection Authority Chief Executive Officer Banish Fatima Sahi met with Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed here on Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting was to raise awareness among people about 'Nai Zindagi' programme launched under the Punjab Ehsaas programme for the rehabilitation of victims of socio-economic violence.

Under the programme, people can take advantage of social protection programme provided by the government where people can get access to all facilities.

Social Protection Authority CEO Banish Fatima Sahi said that the Punjab government had allocated Rs 200 million for rehabilitation of acid attack victims.

She added that Ehsaas Punjab programme was the largest social protection programme in the history of Punjab.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Suleiman Akbar, DD Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman and Child Protection Officer Ahmed Cheema were also present.

