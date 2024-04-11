Eid Al-Fitr First Day Performance Report Issued By Rescue 1122
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) On Eid-ul-Fitr first day the Rescue 1122 personnel have canceled their holidays for providing services across the province, said Dr. Mohammad Ayaz Khan, Director General Rescue 1122.
Rescue 1122 provided services in 761 emergencies on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, said Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan.
A total of 148 traffic accidents occurred across the province on the first day where the officials of the Rescue 1122 actively addressed and reached at the spot by providing much needed medical assistance, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said.
He disclosed that 402 medical, 57 minor fires, 16 fights and crimes, 2 drownings and 13 other incidents occurred.
He said 162 seriously injured and patients were shifted from small hospitals to big hospitals across the province while 7 people died during various incidents across the province.
Medical assistance was provided to 775 people during various incidents across the province, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan added.
Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan visited the stations on Eid-ul-Fitr, met the officials and distributed sweets among them. Even after Ramazan, the incidents of robberies and robberies are unfathomable.
