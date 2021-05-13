UrduPoint.com
Eid Celebrated In Merged Areas With Religious Enthusiasm

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Eid celebrated in merged areas with religious enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Like others parts of the country, Eidul Fitr was also celebrated with religious enthusiasm in merged areas (erstwhile Fata) on Thursday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of all Muslims occupied territories and eradication of coronavirus.

Small and big congregations were held in mosques and Eidgahs in all seven tribal districts including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurrum, Khyber, Bajaur, Orakzai and Mohmand where faithful performed Eid prayers under SOPs and sought forgiveness and mercy.

The ulema and religious scholars threw light on the philosophy of Eidul Fitre and underlined the need for strictly following the teaching of islam.

Eid prayers were also held at Parachinar, Ghalanai, Khar, Wana, Kalaya and others cities of tribal districts under SOPs.

The people offered special prayers for development, prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir and Palestine besides eradication of coronavirus pandemic.

