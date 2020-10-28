Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with full religious fervor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :All is set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the birth anniversary of last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), all across the country on Friday with full religious zeal.

Adequate arrangements have been completed to celebrate the sacred day with religious enthusiasm and devotion.

Seerat conferences and processions were being organized particularly on 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal with participation of masses.

The COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines to be ensured in participation of public/congregation.

Thermal scanning of all individuals at entry points, wearing of masks to be made mandatory for all sessions.