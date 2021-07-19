Eid Security: Commandos deputed at Multan Cantt Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Railways SP Kausar Abbas Monday appointed Police Commandos at entry and exist points of Mutan Cantt Railway Station to strengthen security apparatus in wake of Eid-ul-Azha.

Additionally, number of Police personnel was also enhanced at Railway stations of Multan division for stringent security measures following the directions of IG Railways Police, Arif Nawaz Khan.

Meanwhile, masks were also disbursed among the passengers travelling to different cities from Multan to celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones on Monday.

Kausar ordered to extend no concession with the passengers who did not follow coronavirus SOPs.

Awaiting passengers are also being monitored in connection with physical distance and SOPs, he stated.