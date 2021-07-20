Eid security plan finalized; 3000 cops to be deployed

Rawalpindi Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, have finalised a comprehensive security plan for Eid ul Azha aimed at averting any untoward incident

Over 3,000 security personnel would be deployed on Eid congregations, Mosques, Imambargahs, public places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

According to Police Spokesman, Policemen would also patrol in various sectors and police officers of respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the town.

Walk through gates and scanners would also be installed for the safety of the citizens, he said adding special pickets have been set up at all the entry and exist points of the city to check suspicious vehicles.

He said that one-wheelers would not be allowed to indulge in the illegal activity and action in accordance with the law would also be taken against them.

Nearly 2700 police personnel would ensure security at public places, eidgahs, markets, parks and other places.

Police would also take steps to control one-wheeling on city roads, he added.

Police in-charges of all circles would ensure proper security arrangements at the Eid congregations, he said adding, special directives have also been passed on to all the officers concerned for the effective security measures.

Volunteers would also be deployed on Eid congregations, he said and informed that during eid days tourists visit Murree in large number thus the police have made extraordinary security arrangements for the most popular hill station of the province.

300 cops have been deputed in Murree for the purpose. Apt arrangements are placed for tourists guidance and ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Leaves for police officers have not been allowed during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he added.

Police personnel have also been directed to work hard and provide the community a peaceful environment on Eid, he added.