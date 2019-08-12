UrduPoint.com
Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated With Religious Zeal In Balochistan

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious zeal in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :The Eid-ul- Azha was celebrated with great religious fervour to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) across province including Quetta and its other respective areas on Monday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety of the country.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasninzai, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri offered prayer of Eid-ul-Azah in Quetta.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Operation Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema told APP the Eid congregation was held at 258 different places of provincial capital including mosques, Imam Bargah and open places while main Eid congregation has been held at Tughi Road in Quetta City.

The Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in Balochistan districts including Quetta, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Mastung, Kharan, Nushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Turbat, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, and other areas.

The Eid prayers were offered with amid tight security measures at several hundred places while the main Eid prayer congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Road in Quetta where scholar highlighted about importance day and sacrifices.

They also prayed for prosperity of country and salvation of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Balochistan Abdul Razzaq Cheema told APP that about 5600 security forces including police, Levies force and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were deployed at Eid congregations and sensitive areas of Quetta City, aiming to ensure foolproof security during Eid-ul-Azah.

He said 80 police mobile and Eagle Forces personnel on 200 motorbikes were formed for patrolling in the area to control any untoward situation.

