Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered in Hazara division with religious zeal and fervour

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Despite heavy rain coupled with hail and thunderstorms in most parts of the Hazara division a large number of people Tuesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer in every city, town and village of the region under strict security.

Hundreds of thousands of the devotees offered Eid ul Fitr prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings to each other.

In most places including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram and other towns of the Hazara region Eid-ul-Fitr prayer was offered at 07 am where thousands of Muslims gathered and offered eid prayer.

The largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation prayer was held at Eid Ghah which is open, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad. Eid prayer was also held in an open place in many parts of the city where the number of people was in the thousands.

District administrations and Hazara Police have made special security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer and tourists.

Police have chalked out a special security programme for the Eid-ul-Fitr and deployed the police force in all mosques during the time of congregation prayer. The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including Bazar, parks and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

Keeping in view of the tourist influx, Hazara traffic police also made special arrangements to cope with the traffic rush and bifurcated the Karakoram Highway (KKH) into two lanes with barricades from Havelian to Abbottabad, Public school, to Manshera and onward.