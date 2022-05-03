UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer Offered In Hazara Division With Religious Zeal And Fervour

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered in Hazara division with religious zeal and fervour

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Despite heavy rain coupled with hail and thunderstorms in most parts of the Hazara division a large number of people Tuesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer in every city, town and village of the region under strict security.

Hundreds of thousands of the devotees offered Eid ul Fitr prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings to each other.

In most places including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram and other towns of the Hazara region Eid-ul-Fitr prayer was offered at 07 am where thousands of Muslims gathered and offered eid prayer.

The largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation prayer was held at Eid Ghah which is open, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad. Eid prayer was also held in an open place in many parts of the city where the number of people was in the thousands.

District administrations and Hazara Police have made special security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer and tourists.

Police have chalked out a special security programme for the Eid-ul-Fitr and deployed the police force in all mosques during the time of congregation prayer. The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including Bazar, parks and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

Keeping in view of the tourist influx, Hazara traffic police also made special arrangements to cope with the traffic rush and bifurcated the Karakoram Highway (KKH) into two lanes with barricades from Havelian to Abbottabad, Public school, to Manshera and onward.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad EID Traffic Mansehra Hail Haripur Havelian Prayer Mosque Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

54 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

59 minutes ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

10 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

10 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.