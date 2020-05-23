Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed tomorrow, says Fawad Ch

(@fidahassanain)

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary says that committee comprising members of the Ministry of Science and Technology has confirmed the birth of moon at around 10: 39 pm on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhary said the birth of moon occurred yesterday around 10:39 pm.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad to announce the Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We witness controversy every year on the eve of moon signing ceremony,” said Fawad Chaudhary, adding that he wanted to say that state transcended sectarianism and was governed by Constitution and law.

He also said that the affairs of the state do not rely on groups, pointing out fierce sectarianism in the country.

“The fact is that all sectarian groups have become so strong that they demand their different share,” said Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary.

He also said that Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai and Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman announced their own dates of moon.

“Sighting moon is an issue in Pakistan when it is no longer a problem in rest of the world,” he said, adding that space agencies were saying they would stay on the moon longer next time.

“Many people will be able to celebrate Eid on moon,” said Fawad Chaudhary. He said that islam emphasis all of them to move towards science, adding that all those who said that it had nothing to do with science were entirely wrong.

Fawad said that he made a committee in which people from space technology were also included.

“Committee has confirmed that the birth of moon occurred on May 22 at 10:39 pm. You will be able to spot moon today through telescope in Sindh’s Badin, Thattha and Sanghar. The moon will be twenty hours old at sunset today. All Islamic countries are also celebrating Eid tomorrow,” he claimed.

On other hand, it is 28th of Holy Ramazan, and if Eid is celebrated on the statement of Fawad Chaudhary there will be 28-day Ramazan this year of Islamic Calendar and it is likely that Fawad Chaudahry may face tough response from the religious scholars from across the country.