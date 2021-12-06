Eight booked for doing wheelie in multan

City Traffic Police (CTP) has got registered separate FIRs against eight motorcyclists for doing wheelie during a crackdown launched by quick response force (QRF) of the department here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has got registered separate FIRs against eight motorcyclists for doing wheelie during a crackdown launched by quick response force (QRF) of the department here on Monday.

According to CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai has directed officers to ensure strict action against the motorcyclists involved in doing wheelie.

Quick Response Force (QRF) launched a crackdown and arrested eight motorcyclists for doing wheelie.

Separate cases have been registered against the motorcyclists with the concerned police station.

However, a special drive was also continued against the mechanics involved in modifying motorcycles for one wheeling while the chief traffic officer has directed for zero tolerance policy against them, Adnan added.