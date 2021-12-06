UrduPoint.com

Eight Booked For Doing Wheelie In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:13 PM

Eight booked for doing wheelie in multan

City Traffic Police (CTP) has got registered separate FIRs against eight motorcyclists for doing wheelie during a crackdown launched by quick response force (QRF) of the department here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has got registered separate FIRs against eight motorcyclists for doing wheelie during a crackdown launched by quick response force (QRF) of the department here on Monday.

According to CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai has directed officers to ensure strict action against the motorcyclists involved in doing wheelie.

Quick Response Force (QRF) launched a crackdown and arrested eight motorcyclists for doing wheelie.

Separate cases have been registered against the motorcyclists with the concerned police station.

However, a special drive was also continued against the mechanics involved in modifying motorcycles for one wheeling while the chief traffic officer has directed for zero tolerance policy against them, Adnan added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Traffic Wheeling

Recent Stories

9th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference to kick off ..

9th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference to kick off tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Pak Army aviation helicopter crashes at Siachin: I ..

Pak Army aviation helicopter crashes at Siachin: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 Kamyab Jawan nation's biggest talent hunt programm ..

Kamyab Jawan nation's biggest talent hunt programme: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Khusro Bakhtyar assures Coca-Cola company for sup ..

Khusro Bakhtyar assures Coca-Cola company for support

4 minutes ago
 Almost 75% of Germans Support COVID-19 Restriction ..

Almost 75% of Germans Support COVID-19 Restrictions for Unvaccinated - Poll

4 minutes ago
 man killed on road in sargodha

Man killed on road in sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.