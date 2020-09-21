UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees Formed In Hazara To Reduce Traffic Problems

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:34 PM

Eight Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees formed in Hazara to reduce traffic problems

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said that eight Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees formed in Hazara with 110 members to reduce traffic problems

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said that eight Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees formed in Hazara with 110 members to reduce traffic problems.

Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees will assist the District Traffic Police in formulating traffic plans and resolving other issues, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said.

He issued special instructions to solve traffic problems in eight districts of Hazara, provide the best travel facilities to passengers and tourists.

Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees have been set up to further improve the system. Across Hazara, 8 Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees have been formed comprising 110 members.

The members include traders, journalists, lawyers, professors, teachers, women and people from civil society.

DPOs will hold meetings with Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees to consider the issues related to traffic and the suggestions made by them will be implemented after consultation.

The members of the committees will address the traffic rules and traffic plan awareness campaign.

Seminars will be held at schools, colleges, universities and transport unions, and other important public places to make people aware of traffic rules and traffic plans.

In this regard, DIG Hazara said that with the establishment of traffic liaison committees, the public will see an improvement in the flow of traffic and solution of traffic problems and it is only possible that the people themselves will take this initiative of the police.

Related Topics

Police Civil Society Lawyers Traffic Women From Best

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $42.98 a barrel F ..

5 minutes ago

PU, affiliated institutions start educational acti ..

28 seconds ago

Divorced-mother of one raped for 25 days in Pind D ..

18 minutes ago

European stocks slide in early deals

29 seconds ago

Two women drug peddlers caught ; narcotics recover ..

11 minutes ago

Haider plays with tremendous confidence, required ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.