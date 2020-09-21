Eight Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees formed in Hazara to reduce traffic problems

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said that eight Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees formed in Hazara with 110 members to reduce traffic problems

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said that eight Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees formed in Hazara with 110 members to reduce traffic problems.

Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees will assist the District Traffic Police in formulating traffic plans and resolving other issues, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said.

He issued special instructions to solve traffic problems in eight districts of Hazara, provide the best travel facilities to passengers and tourists.

Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees have been set up to further improve the system. Across Hazara, 8 Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees have been formed comprising 110 members.

The members include traders, journalists, lawyers, professors, teachers, women and people from civil society.

DPOs will hold meetings with Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees to consider the issues related to traffic and the suggestions made by them will be implemented after consultation.

The members of the committees will address the traffic rules and traffic plan awareness campaign.

Seminars will be held at schools, colleges, universities and transport unions, and other important public places to make people aware of traffic rules and traffic plans.

In this regard, DIG Hazara said that with the establishment of traffic liaison committees, the public will see an improvement in the flow of traffic and solution of traffic problems and it is only possible that the people themselves will take this initiative of the police.