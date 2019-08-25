UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Eight persons were injured when a coaster and a car collided, in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that a rashly driven coaster hit a car near Motorway Bridge Sitiana-Tandla Road. As a result, 8 persons suffered multiple injuries.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and provided first aid to three injured including Kalsoom Akhtar (40) resident of Afghanabad Faisalabad, Shehzad (25) resident of Depalpur and Mrs. Rehman (50) resident of Okara.

The Rescue 1122 shifted 5 persons to hospitals including Lubna Bibi (40) resident of Okara and Arshad Ali (35) resident of Sahiwal to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandla, Ashfaq (28) son of Fazal Muhammad resident of Gojra district Toba Tek Sing to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad and Waqas son of Mushtaq and Zohaib son of Akhtar to Allied Hospital.

