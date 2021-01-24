UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) ::At least eight persons injured in separate road accidents occurred here Sunday, the Rescue112 spokesman said.

A minor-girl who was crossing the road sustained critical injuries when she was hit by a speedy dumper at Chirat Road, while two bikers were injured when their two-wheelers collided at Shirin Koto bus stop.

Another mishap occurred in Madina Colony where a motorcycle collided with a motorcar. As a result a motorcyclist received critical injuries.

Meanwhile two persons including a child received injuries in Akora Khattak Bypass near Jehangira in a collision between a car and a bike while a man was injured when his bike was slipped near Wapda Colony gate while a teenager sustained injuries when his bike was hit by a speedy car at Pir Piai Stop.

The officials of Resuce1122 provided the first-aid to victims on the spot while serious injured were shifted to nearby healthcare centers, the spokesman said.

More Stories From Pakistan

