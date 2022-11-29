Eight injured over land dispute, one critical

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as eight persons received multiple injuries over a dispute on land in the premises of Fateh Shah police station area on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two groups, one of Khushi Muhammad Rajpoot, a resident of Village 463/EB had a dispute with another of Abdul Rehman Khokhar of the same locality over the passageway of their street.

On Tuesday, the rival groups after a heated argument, engaged in a fight by using axes, sticks and weapons on each other.

As a result, eight persons from both sides, including Abdul Rehman, Atiq Urehman, Khushi Muhammad, Waqas, Abbas, Sajjad, Sharifan Mai and others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where Abdul Rehman was referred to Nishtar Hospital due to critical condition because of a bullet injury in the head.

Police concerned have started investigation.