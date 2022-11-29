UrduPoint.com

Eight Injured Over Land Dispute, One Critical

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Eight injured over land dispute, one critical

As many as eight persons received multiple injuries over a dispute on land in the premises of Fateh Shah police station area on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as eight persons received multiple injuries over a dispute on land in the premises of Fateh Shah police station area on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two groups, one of Khushi Muhammad Rajpoot, a resident of Village 463/EB had a dispute with another of Abdul Rehman Khokhar of the same locality over the passageway of their street.

On Tuesday, the rival groups after a heated argument, engaged in a fight by using axes, sticks and weapons on each other.

As a result, eight persons from both sides, including Abdul Rehman, Atiq Urehman, Khushi Muhammad, Waqas, Abbas, Sajjad, Sharifan Mai and others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where Abdul Rehman was referred to Nishtar Hospital due to critical condition because of a bullet injury in the head.

Police concerned have started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Same Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Iranian Supreme Leader Meets With Iraqi Prime Mini ..

Iranian Supreme Leader Meets With Iraqi Prime Minister - Reports

1 minute ago
 WFP, UNHCR Call for Urgent Funding to Avoid Cuts t ..

WFP, UNHCR Call for Urgent Funding to Avoid Cuts to Food Aid for Refugees in Cha ..

1 minute ago
 Iranian Diplomat to Discuss Regional, Internationa ..

Iranian Diplomat to Discuss Regional, International Issues With Qatari Officials ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railway launches ERP system to improve ef ..

Pakistan Railway launches ERP system to improve efficiency

21 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints/Newage, Re ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints/Newage, Remington Pharma, Kalabagh/Zacky ..

21 minutes ago
 Gang of bike lifters busted, stolen bikes recovere ..

Gang of bike lifters busted, stolen bikes recovered

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.