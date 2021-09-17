Eight killed, 10 injured in Lower Dir firing incident

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed and ten others injured in a firing incident between two groups over a property dispute during a funeral in the Tormang Darra area of Lower Dir.

Police said the incident occurred the late night the other day when two groups having a dispute on property ownership came across each other during a funeral and resorted to indiscriminate firing.

As a result, eight people including two sons of former provincial minister Malik Jahanzeb Khan were killed.

Police said the bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara where the condition of the three injured was stated to be critical. Twelve ambulances of Rescue 1122 took part in the operation.

The dead included Shireen Akbar (54), son of Haroon, Sher Gul (65), son of Haroon, Salman (28), son of Umar Akbar, Sher Hazrat (65), son of Bacha Hazrat, Bakht Zamin (28), son of Sandan, Ehsan Shah (27), son of Sher Akbar, Malik Fahad (30), son of Malik Jahanzeb.

Another son of Malik Jahanzeb also succumbed to bullet injuries at the hospital, police said.

The Injured were identified as Aizaz (18), son of Umar Bacha, Ali Akbar (31), son of Gul Akbar, Mahtab Hayat (30), son of Shan Zeb, Muhammad Bilal (30), son of Rahmatullah, Bilal (33), son of Muhammad Alber, Atiqur Rehman (35), son of Habibur Rehman, Zahid Usman (28), son Faizullah, Farman (23), son of Gul Noor, Anwar Akbar (41), son Mir Akbar.

Police have cordoned off the entire village and started collecting evidence for investigations.