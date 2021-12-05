Eight marquees sealed over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioners (ACs) have sealed 8 marquees and one restaurant on charge of violation of coronavirus SOPs.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner (AC City) Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf and (AC Sadar) Mansoor Qazi conducted surprise checking of marriage halls, hotels and restaurants and found 8 marquees and one restaurant where coronavirus SOPs were being violated.

Among them include Zoom Marquee, Koh-e-Noor Marquee, Victorian Banquet Canal Road, Lyallpur Gym Khana, four halls of Royal Palm Marquee and Victoria Marqee.

Therefore, the ACs sealed premises of these marquees and restaurant and further action against their owners and managers was underway.