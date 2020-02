Eight passengers injured in road accident in Sialkot

Eight people including a woman received critical injuries on Tuesday when a passenger bus hit a dumper near Salankey at Sambiral-Daska Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Eight people including a woman received critical injuries on Tuesday when a passenger bus hit a dumper near Salankey at Sambiral-Daska Road.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger bus was on its way when it hit a dumper.

As a result, eight passengers identified as Tehseen (24) wife of Tiamoor, Allah Ditta (39). Akram (33). Sajid (35), Sheraz (25), Imran (22), Talha (27) and Hamid (20) received severe injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to nearby hospital.