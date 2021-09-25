UrduPoint.com

Eight People Hurt As Passenger Bus Turned Turtle

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 02:03 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :At least eight people sustained injuries as passenger bus turned turtle while over taking a tractor trolley near 18 kassi Budhla road here on Saturday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that control room had received a call in which caller informed that a passenger bus turned turtle while crossing a tractor trolley at Budhla road.

The nearby emergency vehicles including motorbike staff, ambulances, fire vehicle and a rescue vehicle was dispatched immediately towards the incident place.

He said that eight passengers sustained injuries in the incident from which five injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital while first aid provided to three minor injured on the spot.

