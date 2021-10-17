Eight proclaimed offenders arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of heinous crimes during a crackdown launched across the district here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the proclaimed offender staff under the supervision of Incharge PO staff Nazima Mushtaq launched a crackdown against the criminals.

The team arrested eight proclaimed offenders including Tanveer, Allah Rakha, Muhammad Ayaz, Bilal alias Bila, Nisar and others.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes,Thespokesman added.