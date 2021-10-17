UrduPoint.com

Eight Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Eight proclaimed offenders arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of heinous crimes during a crackdown launched across the district here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the proclaimed offender staff under the supervision of Incharge PO staff Nazima Mushtaq launched a crackdown against the criminals.

The team arrested eight proclaimed offenders including Tanveer, Allah Rakha, Muhammad Ayaz, Bilal alias Bila, Nisar and others.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes,Thespokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Po Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

21 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: G ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: Germany Commissioner General

36 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.