Eight Shops Sealed For Decanting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Eight shops sealed for decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The civil defense teams, during a crackdown against LPG refilling, sealed eight shops

and confiscated machinery.

The teams also forwarded challans against two shopkeepers to the court.

According to official sources, the action was taken in Rahmania road, Ghousian Chowk,

Mandi Quarters, Rajbah road, Jhumra road, Sargodha road areas.

