UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Officials Summoned For KP Election Date

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials summoned for KP election date

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday summoned officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to finalise a date for the general election in the province following the Supreme Court's verdict on the polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday summoned officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to finalise a date for the general election in the province following the Supreme Court's verdict on the polls.

In a letter written to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Governor has summoned the ECP officials on March 6 or March 7 to finalize a date for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly election.

The letter has been written in response to a letter sent by the commission for the announcement of the election date.

The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict last week, has ruled that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces both of which have been under caretaker governments since the provincial assemblies were dissolved in January last should be held within 90 days.

The apex court held that in situations where a governor dissolved a provincial assembly, the constitutional responsibility of fixing a date for the election was to be discharged by the governor.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Ghulam Ali January March From Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

42 minutes ago
 Taiwan's Possible Future Presidential Candidate to ..

Taiwan's Possible Future Presidential Candidate to Visit US in April - Reports

37 seconds ago
 Climate Change to Cost Germany Up to $959Bln by 20 ..

Climate Change to Cost Germany Up to $959Bln by 2050 - Report

39 seconds ago
 National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam G ..

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 commences on Tues ..

41 seconds ago
 EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Ami ..

EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Amid Recent Shooting in Nagorno-K ..

22 minutes ago
 'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.