Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials summoned for KP election date

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday summoned officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to finalise a date for the general election in the province following the Supreme Court's verdict on the polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday summoned officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to finalise a date for the general election in the province following the Supreme Court's verdict on the polls.

In a letter written to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Governor has summoned the ECP officials on March 6 or March 7 to finalize a date for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly election.

The letter has been written in response to a letter sent by the commission for the announcement of the election date.

The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict last week, has ruled that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces both of which have been under caretaker governments since the provincial assemblies were dissolved in January last should be held within 90 days.

The apex court held that in situations where a governor dissolved a provincial assembly, the constitutional responsibility of fixing a date for the election was to be discharged by the governor.