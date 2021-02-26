Election Commission of Pakistan restores membership of one NA, two PA members

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday restored the membership of one member National Assembly (NA) and two members Provincial Assembly (PA) Punjab on submitting the statement of assets and liabilities for financial year 2019-20

According to an official of ECP, Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan from NA-185 Muzaffargarh-V and two members provincial assembly included Zahra Batool from PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V and Khurram Sohail Khan Laghari from PP-275 Muzaffargarh-VIII now have been allowed to function as member of respective assemblies.

Earlier, the membership of these members of National and Provincial assembly was suspended over failing to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2019-20.

He said that under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 every member of an assembly and Senate has to submit to the Commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

The commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, publishes the name of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

He said that the Commission, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspends the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member is ceased to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.