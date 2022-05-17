UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan To Put Voters List On Display From May 21

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan to put voters list on display from May 21

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued preliminary voter lists which will be available for viewing at display centers in Bahawalpur from May 21, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued preliminary voter lists which will be available for viewing at display centers in Bahawalpur from May 21, 2022.

In this regard, 297 display centers have been set up in the Bahawalpur district. These display centers have been set up in government schools near populated areas of Bahawalpur.

The public can know about their vote by sending an SMS containing their National Identity Card number to 8300 to find out their display center.

The public has also been asked to get information regarding their family registration at their respective display centers. In case of any changes or corrections in the registration of votes, the required facility can be obtained through Forms 15 and 16.

The voters, if needed, could also get their information corrected at NADRA through Form 17. The display of the voter lists starting from May 21, will continue for a month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Bahawalpur May SMS Family From Government

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz offers every possible assistance to Sin ..

PM Shehbaz offers every possible assistance to Sindh govt over Karachi blast

2 minutes ago
 ANP delegation seeks support of JUI-F in PK-7 Swat ..

ANP delegation seeks support of JUI-F in PK-7 Swat by-polls

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani pine nuts exports to China up $25 millio ..

Pakistani pine nuts exports to China up $25 million in first quarter

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of 3 persons by firing ..

IGP takes notice of killing of 3 persons by firing

2 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli to be invited for KPL second edition

Virat Kohli to be invited for KPL second edition

5 minutes ago
 96 profiteers held, 23 booked in 15 days

96 profiteers held, 23 booked in 15 days

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.