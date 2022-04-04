UrduPoint.com

Election Of Commission Of Pakistan Suspends Bye-election In NA-33 Hangu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Pursuant to the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on April 3, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Pursuant to the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on April 3, 2022, the Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended proceedings relating to bye-election in NA-33 Hangu till the outcome of the Suo moto Case No.1 of 2022 pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, said a notification of the Election Commission issued here on Monday.

