Election Tribunal (ET) orders re-polling at 29 polling stations in NA-259

(@FahadShabbir)

Election Tribunal (ET) has ordered re-polling at 29 polling stations in NA-259Nawabzada Shahzen Bugti, chief of Jamhori Watan Party (JWT) was elected member National Assembly (NA) on this seat

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Election Tribunal (ET) has ordered re-polling at 29 polling stations in NA-259Nawabzada Shahzen Bugti, chief of Jamhori Watan Party (JWT) was elected member National Assembly (NA) on this seat.Election Tribunal Judge Justice Hashim Kakar heard the petition in Balochistan High Court.Announcing decision on Tariq Khetran petition the election tribunal ordered for re-polling at 29 polling stations in NA 259.